FBI searching for ‘Too Tall Bandit’ accused of robbing at least 16 banks since 2009

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – The FBI is offering a reward for information on a serial bank robber who they believe is responsible for at least 16 bank robberies in multiple states over an 11-year-span.

According to a news release, the FBI is looking for the robbery suspect, named the “Too Tall Bandit,” who is believed to have been the suspect in 16 bank robberies in Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The most recent bank robbery occurred on Nov. 27 at the United Community Bank in Etowah, NC.

The following are bank robberies that have occurred since 2009 and are believed to have been robbed by the “Too Tall Bandit:”

November 27, 2009, Volunteer State Bank, 2920 Highway 31 W, White House, TN

November 12, 2010, Sumner Bank & Trust, 780 Browns Lane, Gallatin, TN

November 09, 2012, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN

March 31, 2014, First Tennessee Bank, 11864 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN

November 24, 2014, Tri-Summit Bank, 156 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN

November 13, 2015, Home Federal Bank, 3671 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN

October 27, 2016, Capital Bank, 136 Concord Road, Knoxville, TN

November 25, 2016, First Citizens Bank, 104 Edgewood Street, Lyman, SC

November 16, 2016, Home Trust Bank, 140 Airport Road, Arden, NC

November 17, 2017, BB&T Bank, 263 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN

November 24, 2017, Citizen’s National Bank, 813 Huckleberry Lane, Knoxville, TN

October 26, 2018, BB&T Bank, 818 Church St, N. Concord, NC

December 21, 2018, BB&T Bank, 850 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC

January 04, 2019, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN

November 06, 2020, First Bank, 2 Market St, Brevard, NC

November 27, 2020, United Community Bank, 50 United Bank Dr, Etowah, NC

The “Too Tall Bandit” is described as being between 6-foot-2 inches tall and 6-foot-8 inches tall, weighs between 210 to 250 pounds and possibly has brown eyes.

The man is believed to be around 40 years old and reportedly speaks with a deep voice and walks with a limp impacting his right leg.

The FBI said the suspect is heavily disguised with a mask, coat and gloves in each of the reported robberies, and is armed with a black handgun.

The suspect is also said to often jump over the teller’s counter.

The FBI said agents are working with state and local partners to determine if the suspect is connected to other robberies and are offering a reward of of to $15,000 to anyone who can help agents identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL FBI or 1-800-225-5324.