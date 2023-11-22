LARGO, Fla. (WJHL) — Federal escapee and accused child rapist Sean Williams is in custody in Florida after being on the run for over a month, according to authorities.

Williams was arrested without incident Tuesday night in Pinellas County after being tracked by a K-9 officer and his handler, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

He was taken into custody around 9 p.m. at 11505 Walsingham Road, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office told Nexstar’s WFLA. Google Maps shows a 7-Eleven at that location.

The FBI announced earlier Tuesday that Williams had been spotted in Pinellas County.

The FBI reported on a wanted poster that Williams was born in Florida.

Last Friday, Williams was spotted at a shopping center in Sylva, North Carolina, which prompted an active search by authorities. Sylva is not far from Cullowhee, where he was arrested in April 2023 after being wanted on felony ammunition charges for nearly two years.

The 52-year-old former Johnson City businessman escaped police custody in Greeneville, Tennessee more than a month ago while being transported to a federal court hearing.

Williams has been indicted on federal child porn production charges and state child rape charges.