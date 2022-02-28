From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration has contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

#50. Polk County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 854

— #1,120 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.1%

— #38 among counties in Tennessee, #921 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 17,544

— #73 largest county in Tennessee, #1,941 largest county nationwide

#49. Smith County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 869

— #1,112 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.6%

— #42 among counties in Tennessee, #977 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 19,904

— #66 largest county in Tennessee, #1,821 largest county nationwide

#48. Cannon County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 875

— #1,111 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.4%

— #35 among counties in Tennessee, #814 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 14,506

— #79 largest county in Tennessee, #2,119 largest county nationwide

#47. Grainger County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,108

— #1,055 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.9%

— #40 among counties in Tennessee, #940 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 23,527

— #61 largest county in Tennessee, #1,654 largest county nationwide

#46. Meigs County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,177

— #1,040 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.2%

— #28 among counties in Tennessee, #549 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 12,758

— #83 largest county in Tennessee, #2,225 largest county nationwide

#45. McMinn County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,201

— #1,032 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.3%

— #59 among counties in Tennessee, #1,247 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 53,276

— #31 largest county in Tennessee, #947 largest county nationwide

#44. Tipton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,281

— #1,017 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.1%

— #60 among counties in Tennessee, #1,277 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 60,970

— #23 largest county in Tennessee, #866 largest county nationwide

#43. Gibson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,414

— #993 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.9%

— #56 among counties in Tennessee, #1,173 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 50,429

— #32 largest county in Tennessee, #984 largest county nationwide

#42. Warren County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,414

— #993 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.6%

— #49 among counties in Tennessee, #1,081 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 40,953

— #39 largest county in Tennessee, #1,161 largest county nationwide

#41. Madison County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,445

— #987 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%

— #63 among counties in Tennessee, #1,363 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 98,823

— #15 largest county in Tennessee, #614 largest county nationwide

#40. DeKalb County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,511

— #971 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.1%

— #29 among counties in Tennessee, #687 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 20,080

— #65 largest county in Tennessee, #1,811 largest county nationwide

#39. Rhea County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,655

— #950 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.3%

— #37 among counties in Tennessee, #905 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 32,870

— #46 largest county in Tennessee, #1,368 largest county nationwide

#38. Franklin County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,720

— #942 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.2%

— #44 among counties in Tennessee, #1,011 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 42,774

— #36 largest county in Tennessee, #1,123 largest county nationwide

#37. White County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,891

— #923 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.4%

— #32 among counties in Tennessee, #735 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 27,351

— #54 largest county in Tennessee, #1,516 largest county nationwide

#36. Bledsoe County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,967

— #908 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.2%

— #10 among counties in Tennessee, #301 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 14,913

— #78 largest county in Tennessee, #2,089 largest county nationwide

#35. Greene County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,980

— #905 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.9%

— #55 among counties in Tennessee, #1,167 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 70,152

— #20 largest county in Tennessee, #770 largest county nationwide

#34. Sequatchie County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,012

— #899 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.6%

— #13 among counties in Tennessee, #332 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 15,826

— #77 largest county in Tennessee, #2,040 largest county nationwide

#33. Monroe County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,235

— #864 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.1%

— #39 among counties in Tennessee, #924 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 46,250

— #34 largest county in Tennessee, #1,048 largest county nationwide

#32. Cheatham County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,263

— #858 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.8%

— #36 among counties in Tennessee, #861 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 41,072

— #38 largest county in Tennessee, #1,157 largest county nationwide

#31. Sullivan County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,348

— #846 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%

— #62 among counties in Tennessee, #1,353 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 158,163

— #9 largest county in Tennessee, #427 largest county nationwide

#30. Lincoln County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,434

— #834 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.4%

— #33 among counties in Tennessee, #738 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 35,319

— #43 largest county in Tennessee, #1,296 largest county nationwide

#29. Hamblen County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,642

— #805 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.3%

— #43 among counties in Tennessee, #1,000 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 64,499

— #21 largest county in Tennessee, #836 largest county nationwide

#28. Lawrence County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,840

— #788 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.9%

— #34 among counties in Tennessee, #779 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 44,159

— #35 largest county in Tennessee, #1,095 largest county nationwide

#27. Anderson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,866

— #783 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.9%

— #47 among counties in Tennessee, #1,049 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 77,123

— #18 largest county in Tennessee, #728 largest county nationwide

#26. Macon County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,282

— #739 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.0%

— #11 among counties in Tennessee, #314 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 25,216

— #58 largest county in Tennessee, #1,597 largest county nationwide

#25. Trousdale County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,864

— #700 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +49.9%

— #1 among counties in Tennessee, #18 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 11,615

— #86 largest county in Tennessee, #2,305 largest county nationwide

#24. Jefferson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,083

— #683 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.1%

— #30 among counties in Tennessee, #690 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 54,683

— #28 largest county in Tennessee, #933 largest county nationwide

#23. Marshall County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,416

— #664 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.8%

— #12 among counties in Tennessee, #322 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 34,318

— #44 largest county in Tennessee, #1,318 largest county nationwide

#22. Fayette County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,532

— #657 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.1%

— #19 among counties in Tennessee, #436 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 41,990

— #37 largest county in Tennessee, #1,145 largest county nationwide

#21. Coffee County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,545

— #601 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.6%

— #27 among counties in Tennessee, #524 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 57,889

— #24 largest county in Tennessee, #899 largest county nationwide

#20. Dickson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,603

— #598 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.5%

— #23 among counties in Tennessee, #468 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 54,315

— #29 largest county in Tennessee, #935 largest county nationwide

#19. Bedford County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,065

— #585 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.7%

— #14 among counties in Tennessee, #360 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 50,237

— #33 largest county in Tennessee, #987 largest county nationwide

#18. Cumberland County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,168

— #583 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.2%

— #25 among counties in Tennessee, #482 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 61,145

— #22 largest county in Tennessee, #864 largest county nationwide

#17. Shelby County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 7,048

— #549 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.8%

— #67 among counties in Tennessee, #1,459 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 929,744

— #1 largest county in Tennessee, #60 largest county nationwide

#16. Loudon County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 7,784

— #533 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.5%

— #9 among counties in Tennessee, #266 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 54,886

— #27 largest county in Tennessee, #930 largest county nationwide

#15. Robertson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 8,456

— #510 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.1%

— #16 among counties in Tennessee, #386 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 72,803

— #19 largest county in Tennessee, #757 largest county nationwide

#14. Putnam County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 9,284

— #497 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.2%

— #15 among counties in Tennessee, #383 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 79,854

— #17 largest county in Tennessee, #713 largest county nationwide

#13. Sevier County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 10,873

— #458 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.4%

— #18 among counties in Tennessee, #420 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 98,380

— #16 largest county in Tennessee, #618 largest county nationwide

#12. Bradley County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 11,428

— #447 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.8%

— #21 among counties in Tennessee, #453 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 108,620

— #13 largest county in Tennessee, #565 largest county nationwide

#11. Washington County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 13,233

— #417 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.0%

— #26 among counties in Tennessee, #495 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 133,001

— #12 largest county in Tennessee, #487 largest county nationwide

#10. Blount County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 14,140

— #391 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.7%

— #22 among counties in Tennessee, #457 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 135,280

— #11 largest county in Tennessee, #480 largest county nationwide

#9. Maury County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 21,945

— #311 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +27.8%

— #6 among counties in Tennessee, #89 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 100,974

— #14 largest county in Tennessee, #599 largest county nationwide

#8. Hamilton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 37,247

— #203 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.3%

— #24 among counties in Tennessee, #476 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 366,207

— #4 largest county in Tennessee, #198 largest county nationwide

#7. Wilson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 38,174

— #197 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +34.8%

— #4 among counties in Tennessee, #48 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 147,737

— #10 largest county in Tennessee, #452 largest county nationwide

#6. Sumner County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 40,689

— #184 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +26.2%

— #7 among counties in Tennessee, #99 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 196,281

— #8 largest county in Tennessee, #346 largest county nationwide

#5. Knox County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 55,223

— #140 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.0%

— #17 among counties in Tennessee, #394 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 478,971

— #3 largest county in Tennessee, #150 largest county nationwide

#4. Montgomery County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 56,466

— #134 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +34.5%

— #5 among counties in Tennessee, #49 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 220,069

— #7 largest county in Tennessee, #313 largest county nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 73,466

— #102 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +42.2%

— #2 among counties in Tennessee, #29 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 247,726

— #6 largest county in Tennessee, #279 largest county nationwide

#2. Rutherford County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 90,969

— #76 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +36.3%

— #3 among counties in Tennessee, #39 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 341,486

— #5 largest county in Tennessee, #211 largest county nationwide

#1. Davidson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 103,000

— #58 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.8%

— #8 among counties in Tennessee, #261 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 715,884

— #2 largest county in Tennessee, #95 largest county nationwide