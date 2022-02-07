Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%—the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.

In every state, there were cities that experienced cumulative population gains over the course of the decade. But when you look at the growth rates from year to year, cities across the country are following a similar trajectory. Small, medium, and large cities all saw declining growth since 2016. Some of the largest cities—those with populations over 1 million—have actually seen a decrease in overall population, not just slower population growth.

Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing cities in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

Many cities experienced their most significant growth within the first few years of the decade. Experts postulate that the housing bubble burst in tandem with economic hardships of the Great Recession pushed many people of home-buying age to the cities. A decade later, in the wake of the pandemic, the U.S. is in a similar position.

#20. Cleveland

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,849

— #764 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 16.9%

— #107 among cities in Tennessee, #6,427 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 47,356

— #16 largest city in Tennessee, #914 largest city nationwide

#19. Columbia

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +7,208

— #725 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 20.9%

— #85 among cities in Tennessee, #5,410 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 41,690

— #19 largest city in Tennessee, #1,043 largest city nationwide

#18. Kingsport

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +7,590

— #689 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 15.9%

— #115 among cities in Tennessee, #6,686 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 55,442

— #12 largest city in Tennessee, #763 largest city nationwide

#17. La Vergne

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,352

— #627 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 27.5%

— #63 among cities in Tennessee, #4,189 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 38,719

— #22 largest city in Tennessee, #1,130 largest city nationwide

#16. Nolensville

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,478

— #616 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 158.4%

— #6 among cities in Tennessee, #473 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 13,829

— #44 largest city in Tennessee, #3,132 largest city nationwide

#15. Johnson City

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,288

— #558 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 15.0%

— #117 among cities in Tennessee, #6,965 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 71,046

— #8 largest city in Tennessee, #548 largest city nationwide

#14. Collierville

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,341

— #555 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 22.2%

— #77 among cities in Tennessee, #5,122 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 51,324

— #14 largest city in Tennessee, #835 largest city nationwide

#13. Brentwood

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +10,042

— #513 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 28.4%

— #61 among cities in Tennessee, #4,059 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 45,373

— #17 largest city in Tennessee, #954 largest city nationwide

#12. Hendersonville

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,028

— #419 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 24.2%

— #72 among cities in Tennessee, #4,734 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 61,753

— #10 largest city in Tennessee, #663 largest city nationwide

#11. Knoxville

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,538

— #394 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 7.0%

— #174 among cities in Tennessee, #10,386 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 190,740

— #3 largest city in Tennessee, #140 largest city nationwide

#10. Lebanon

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +13,243

— #370 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 52.6%

— #31 among cities in Tennessee, #2,081 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 38,431

— #23 largest city in Tennessee, #1,142 largest city nationwide

#9. Smyrna

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +14,968

— #319 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 39.3%

— #42 among cities in Tennessee, #2,903 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 53,070

— #13 largest city in Tennessee, #805 largest city nationwide

#8. Gallatin

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +15,347

— #303 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 52.8%

— #30 among cities in Tennessee, #2,068 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 44,431

— #18 largest city in Tennessee, #981 largest city nationwide

#7. Chattanooga

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +16,618

— #272 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 10.1%

— #149 among cities in Tennessee, #8,841 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 181,099

— #4 largest city in Tennessee, #147 largest city nationwide

#6. Mount Juliet

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +17,367

— #252 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 79.2%

— #12 among cities in Tennessee, #1,201 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 39,289

— #21 largest city in Tennessee, #1,117 largest city nationwide

#5. Franklin

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +23,549

— #156 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 39.3%

— #41 among cities in Tennessee, #2,894 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 83,454

— #7 largest city in Tennessee, #441 largest city nationwide

#4. Spring Hill

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +24,590

— #144 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 96.8%

— #9 among cities in Tennessee, #887 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 50,005

— #15 largest city in Tennessee, #863 largest city nationwide

#3. Clarksville

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +40,574

— #74 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 32.2%

— #54 among cities in Tennessee, #3,587 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 166,722

— #5 largest city in Tennessee, #164 largest city nationwide

#2. Murfreesboro

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +50,167

— #50 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 48.9%

— #35 among cities in Tennessee, #2,265 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 152,769

— #6 largest city in Tennessee, #177 largest city nationwide

#1. Nashville-Davidson metropolitan government (balance)

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +101,657

— #19 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 17.3%

— #105 among cities in Tennessee, #6,335 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 689,447

— #1 largest city in Tennessee, #21 largest city nationwide

