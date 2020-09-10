Family searching for missing pet wallaby in Washington County, asking for public’s help

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A family in Washington County is asking for the public’s help for the safe return of their pet wallaby named “Wally.”

According to a social media post, Daniel Sochalski said Wally escaped from his enclosure and was last seen in the Watauga Flats area of Piney Flats.

Courtesy: Daniel Sochalski

There is also a reward being offered, according to the post.

Sochalski said in part, “DO NOT TRY TO CATCH HIM. He is friendly unless he’s nervous. He will eat fruit and dog food.”

News Channel 11 reached out to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to request more information.

According to Matthew Cameron with the TWRA, “A wallaby is legal to possess without any special permits. TWRA will not be assisting with the search for the missing animal. ”