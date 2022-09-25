FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WREG) — A Fayette County family is demanding answers after a father of three was killed in front of his daughter earlier this week.

Relatives have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Brad Thompson. They said he was shot to death Wednesday in the driveway in front of his home in Oakland.

“My dad had a good heart, very good heart,” Thompson’s son said. “He got right with the man upstairs and turned his life around for his kids.”

Brad Thompson’s family mourns their relative in Fayette County on Saturday (Courtesy: Jordan James)

Relatives told News 2’s sister station, WREG, that Thompson stepped outside of his vehicle and greeted his cousin. Moments later, they said that cousin allegedly shot him multiple times and drove off.

“My son had no chance whatsoever,” said Thompson’s father, Kenneth. “I was standing right there, and I heard him, I was feeding my dog. I heard my son say, ‘What’s up, dude,’ pow, pow, pow.”

Investigators have not confirmed the suspect’s identity, so WREG chose not to identify them. News 2’s sister station learned that the case is being handled by Oakland Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Relatives said not only was Thompson shot, but his daughter was targeted as well, forcing her to take cover in the woods.

“She didn’t wanna come out at first ‘cause she thought it might be him, but when I found out she wasn’t hit, it still didn’t ease me much, but I’m glad he didn’t hit her,” Kenneth said.

Thompson’s family said they don’t understand why anyone would want to hurt him and are desperately seeking answers from law enforcement and the community about his death.

“Stop the violence. For no reason, they took that so loved man from us,” said Kenneth. “My pride and these kids, my pride and joy, and they took him from all of us.”

WREG reached out to Oakland Police for additional information and is waiting to hear back.

Thompson’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.