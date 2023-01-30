SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is crediting the family dog, “Sadie” for helping to escape a recreational vehicle motorhome fire in Sevierville on Sunday afternoon. Sevierville first responders worked the scene.

According to City of Sevierville spokesperson Bob Stahlke, the Sevierville Fire Department and the Sevierville Police Department responded to a report of a camper fire near the Sonic Drive-In on East Main Street. The fire was reported at 2: 25 p.m.

Stahlke says the camper was found fully engulfed in flames behind a gas station near the Sonic. The occupants safely escaped and there were no reported injuries at the scene. Several people had been living in the motorhome and investigators believe the fire started from a propane heater inside the motorhome.

Teresa Allison with the family dog, “Sadie,” which she credits to saving her from a motorhome/RV fire in Sevierville on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (Photo: WATE)

“My son was here at work and our dog and I was in the camper, I had my back turned and we had the heater on, propane heater,” Teresa Allison told WATE 6 On Your Side following the fire. “I turned and looked and the whole thing was on fire. If it wasn’t for our dog Sadie, I would be dead right now.”

The RV motorhome was a total loss.