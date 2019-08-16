FAA releases preliminary report following Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An initial report released by the Federal Aviation Administration revealed more about a plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family.

The description in that FAA report reads, “Aircraft experienced hard landing, bounced, departed runway, and caught fire.”

NTSB officials arrived in Elizabethton Friday morning to investigate the crash that involved Earnhardt Jr., his wife, their 15-month-old daughter and two pilots.

Federal investigators expect to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday.

