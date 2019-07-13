Ex-Tennessee police chief charged with official misconduct

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (AP) — A former police chief in Tennessee faces an official misconduct charge after authorities say he was in a sexual relationship with an informant paid from a police fund that was missing hundreds of dollars.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 44-year-old former Tellico Plains Police Chief James Russell Parks Jr. was indicted on one count of official misconduct Tuesday by a Monroe County grand jury and was booked into the county jail Thursday on a $6,000 bond.

TBI says it began investigating about $840 missing from the police department’s drug enforcement fund in February. TBI says Parks resigned when the allegation surfaced that he was involved in a sexual relationship with the informant paid from the fund.

It’s unclear whether Parks has retained a lawyer in the case yet.

