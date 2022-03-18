NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many colleges and universities across the country continue to see a drop in enrollment.

Continued enrollment loss across the country, amid the pandemic, shows a two-year decline of 5.1% or 938,000 students since the fall of 2019.

The trend is also true for Tennessee.

Data from Tennessee Board of Regents — The College System of Tennessee

“Even before COVID, we were seeing the tenth straight year of declining undergraduate enrollment in the United States,” said Ryan Lufkin, the Vice President of product marketing for Instructure’s Canvas, a technology used by thousands of colleges and universities.

According to the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR), total undergraduate enrollment in Tennessee, including universities, fell 5% in the fall of 2020. It is important to note this data was compiled prior to the Fall 2021 enrollments.

What’s more, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission says the statewide college-going rate, which represents the share of public high school graduates enrolling in postsecondary education in the summer or fall immediately after high school, dropped from 61.8% for the Class of 2019 to 56.9% for the Class of 2020.

“It’s across the board, but really community colleges really seem to be most impacted,” Lufkin said.

Tennessee community colleges saw a near 10% decline in enrollment in 2020, falling again in 2021.

Data from Tennessee Board of Regents — The College System of Tennessee

“What we’re finding is the audience they serve has traditionally been the audience in the service industry, those most impacted by the inability to work or needing to work during COVID,” Lufkin said, adding that another possible impact is that salaries are rising due to demand for jobs that don’t require degrees.

“A lot of folks are questioning whether a 2-year or 4-year degree program really has the return on investment,” Lufkin said.

Many are looking for a fast pass for a job or a different opportunity altogether.

Data shows Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology or TCAT’s increased 9% in 2021, as did enrollment across most all graduate and professional degrees across almost all universities in Tennessee.

Data from Tennessee Board of Regents — The College System of Tennessee

“I think people are looking for different options and interestingly colleges and universities are shifting toward more of those options so more certificate-type programs that teach people specific skills that help them upskill or reskill to get a better job, switch career tracks things like that,” Lufkin said.

Lufkin said they’re seeing data show that post-pandemic students want more flexibility and more online courses they want to be able to learn at their own paces and technology allows that.

“As we look at the silver lining the things that have improved during covid education is truly one of those things its been a revolutionary time for education,” Lufkin said.