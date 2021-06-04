Endangered Child Alert issued for two missing Tipton County teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on Friday afternoon for two teenagers missing from Tipton County.

TBI said Carter Mitchell Neal, 13, and Lainey Anderson, 16, may be with their mother Hailey Whitehorn in a 2004 white Cadillac Escalade with TN tag 6N6ZU7.

They said Whitehorn does not have custody of the children. She is wanted by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office on charges of child abuse and neglect.

Lainey Anderson is 5’4” and 150 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown hair, which is now short. She was last seen wearing a long pink and white dress.

Carter Mitchell Neal is 4’10” and 110 lbs. He has blue hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and black & red sandals.

Hailey Whitehorn is 39-years-old. She is 4’11”, 120 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information call 1-800-TBI-FIND.