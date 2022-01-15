PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children missing from Pigeon Forge.

Officials say 12-year-old Emily Crase and 16-year-old Christopher Crase were last seen driving in Washington County on January 14.

Emily is described as follows:

12-years-old

4’0″ tall

100 pounds

Blond hair

Blue eyes

Christopher is described as follows:

16-years-old

5’0″ tall

140 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

The two were last seen traveling in a 2014 dark gray Chrysler Town and Country van with TN tag DVC 393.

If you have seen Emily or Christopher Crase, you are asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.