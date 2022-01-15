PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children missing from Pigeon Forge.
Officials say 12-year-old Emily Crase and 16-year-old Christopher Crase were last seen driving in Washington County on January 14.
Emily is described as follows:
- 12-years-old
- 4’0″ tall
- 100 pounds
- Blond hair
- Blue eyes
Christopher is described as follows:
- 16-years-old
- 5’0″ tall
- 140 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
The two were last seen traveling in a 2014 dark gray Chrysler Town and Country van with TN tag DVC 393.
If you have seen Emily or Christopher Crase, you are asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.