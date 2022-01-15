PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children missing from Pigeon Forge.

Officials say 12-year-old Emily Crase and 16-year-old Christopher Crase were last seen driving in Washington County on January 14.

Emily is described as follows:

  • 12-years-old
  • 4’0″ tall
  • 100 pounds
  • Blond hair
  • Blue eyes

Christopher is described as follows:

  • 16-years-old
  • 5’0″ tall
  • 140 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

The two were last seen traveling in a 2014 dark gray Chrysler Town and Country van with TN tag DVC 393.

If you have seen Emily or Christopher Crase, you are asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.