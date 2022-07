MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 14-year-old boy missing from Martin, Tennessee.

Trevor Lewis was last seen earlier Wednesday, authorities say. He may be traveling in a silver 2003 Chevrolet Malibu.

If you have seen Trevor, the vehicle, or have any information, please call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.