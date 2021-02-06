Endangered Child Alert issued for missing teen from Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl missing from Jackson.

The TBI says Lavonya Lyons was last seen wearing blue pants, a black puffer jacket and a black and white mask. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 202 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, her hair was in long braids with burgundy on the tips.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.