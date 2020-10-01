Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Smith County teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Endangered Child Alert was issued early Thursday morning for a 14-year-old girl missing from Smith County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Destiny Hale may be on her way west toward the Memphis area.

Destiny is five feet two inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has scars on her lower forearm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

