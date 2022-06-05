SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing girl out of Sequatchie County.

The TBI says 15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn was last seen in Graysville. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

There is no known clothing description and no known direction of travel at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office at 423-949-7750 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.