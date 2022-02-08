NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 13-year-old Yuliza Perez.

According to TBI, Yuliza was last seen Saturday wearing a white shirt and grey sweatpants. There is no known direction of travel.

The 13-year-old has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication. She is 5’6”, 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Yuliza, or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-467-0378 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.