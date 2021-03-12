Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Chattanooga teen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl from Chattanooga.

The TBI says Caniya Long, 17, has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication. She was reported missing Friday to the Chattanooga Police Department.

Long is 5-11, weighs 290 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts should call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.