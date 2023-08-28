Photo: Kiera Cross courtesy of the TBI

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing teenager from Bristol.

According to the TBI, Bristol police are searching for 16-year-old Kiera Cross.

The TBI describes Kiera as 5 foot 7 inches, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday in black and white striped shorts, a blue tank top and cheetah print slippers.

Anyone with information on Kiera’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bristol Tennessee Police Department at 423-989-5715 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.