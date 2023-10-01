CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a two-year-old girl missing from Chattanooga.
According to the TBI, two-year-old Journee Jones was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 30 wearing a white shirt and pink shorts. She is described as two-feet six-inches tall, 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The TBI said Journee is believed to be with Corey Jones, who is her non-custodial father.
He is wanted by Chattanooga Police for custodial interference. The two may be traveling in a white 2003 Buick LaSabre with a temporary tag.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.