CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a two-year-old girl missing from Chattanooga.

According to the TBI, two-year-old Journee Jones was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 30 wearing a white shirt and pink shorts. She is described as two-feet six-inches tall, 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The TBI said Journee is believed to be with Corey Jones, who is her non-custodial father.

Corey Jones (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

He is wanted by Chattanooga Police for custodial interference. The two may be traveling in a white 2003 Buick LaSabre with a temporary tag.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.