Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl believed to be en route to Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help in searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Soddy Daisy who is believed to be headed to Clarksville.

According to the TBI, Brianna Tuggle was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday at her home. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 98 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray t-shirt with XXL written on the front. Tuggle has a known medical condition and does not have her necessary medication.

Brianna Tuggle is 5’2”, 98 lbs. with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and gray t-shirt with “XXL” on the front. Brianna may be in route to Clarksville.



If you have seen her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Soddy Daisy Police Dept. at 423-332-3577. pic.twitter.com/ddXNAOsbt5 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 8, 2020

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brianna Tuggle, you’re asked to call the Tenneseee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or Soddy Daisy Police Department at 423-332-3577.