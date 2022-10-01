SPENCER, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children who were last seen in Spencer.

The TBI issued the alert for 9-year-old Navaeh Ford and 12-year-old Cyrus Clark late Friday night. Officials say both children are believed to be with their non-custodial mother and Keenan Ford.

Source: TBI

Source: TBI

According to the TBI, Ford is Navaeh’s non-custodial father and faces a charge of felony custodial interference. He is believed to be traveling in a 2012 silver Chrysler 200 with TN tag 63A-D25.

Navaeh is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall, 62 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Cyrus is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall, 88 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who has seen Naveah, Cyrus or Keenan Ford is asked to call the Spencer Police Department at 931-946-4000 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.