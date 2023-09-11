HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Endangered Child Alert has been cancelled Monday after an infant reported missing from Chattanooga.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 3-month-old Elijah Harvey has been found safe.

Sean Ray Harvey (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Elijah Harvey (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Elijah was believed to be with Sean Ray Harvey, who has since been taken into custody. He was wanted for custodial interference and theft of an automobile over $10,000.

The TBI reported Elijah was located after troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol spotted Harvey’s vehicle.

No additional information was immediately released.