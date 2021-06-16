Endangered Child Alert issued for 5-year-old missing from East Tennessee

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search will resume Wednesday morning for a five-year-old girl reported missing from Rogersville in Hawkins County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert Tuesday night for Summer Moon-Utah Wells.

She was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community hours prior to that.

Summer Wells (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Crews searched the area of Ben Hill Road for any sign of Summer, but suspended the search until daylight due to dangerous terrain.

Summer was last seen wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.