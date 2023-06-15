Watch the live press conference about the missing girl in the video player above.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/WKRN) — Authorities are trying to find a young girl with a feeding tube attached to the left side of her stomach after she went missing in Memphis.

The person who filed the report said when they woke up on Thursday, June 15, they found the front door open, and 4-year-old Saquoia Samuels was not inside. The location of her disappearance is the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue, according to Memphis Police.

Officials described Saquoia as 3 feet tall and approximately 30 pounds with a feeding tube. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black pants with hearts, and pink house shoes.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) are now involved in the search, with the TBI issuing an Endangered Child Alert late Thursday morning. Officials are asking the public to check their cameras, yards and cars.

If you see Saquoia, contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.