Employee dies after workplace accident in West Tennessee

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway in Tipton County after an employee at a job site disappeared Tuesday night and was later found dead in a piece of machinery.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 6:15 p.m. to Mississippi Limestone Inc. on Richardson Landing Road in Drummonds for a report of a deceased worker.

Deputies said an employee reported a coworker missing from the jobsite area for “a period of time.”

Search efforts by the employees led to nearby machinery, where the missing worker was located, according to the sheriff’s office.

Emergency crews recovered the body of the worker from the machinery.

No identifying information has been released about the deceased employee and the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation.