KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Y-12 emergency response personnel are at the scene of a fire involving uranium at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, according to a spokesperson for the complex.

According to a release from the National Nuclear Security Administration, the fire occurred at 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday, but no other confirmed details are available. An Anderson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said they were made aware of a fire at the complex.

“At this time, there is no off-site impact to the public as a result of this incident.” National Nuclear Security Office News Release

The spokesperson said no injuries have been reported. NNSA said that appropriate precautionary protective actions were initiated for Y-12 employees who were in the area of the incident and were not involved in the emergency response.

A media center has been established in the area. Public information will be made available on Facebook and Twitter.

Media center at Y-12 (WATE) Media center at Y-12 (WATE)

Y-12 National Security Complex shared on social media that a hotline was set up to address the incident. The phone number shared by Y-12 was 865-576-0038.

The NNSA Production Office is responsible for overseeing operations at the Pantex Plant, Amarillo, Texas, and the Y-12 National Security Complex. Y-12 supports the U.S. nuclear security enterprise through uranium storage, processing and manufacturing operations. Y-12 is operated by Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC for NNSA.