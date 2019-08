ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash at the Elizabethton Airport.

Airport Manager Dan Cogan says a private plane has run off the end of the runway and caught fire. He says all passengers are out of the plane.

Highway 91 at Industrial Drive is closed according to Carter County dispatch.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.