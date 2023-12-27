CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is trying to identify those responsible for the poaching of an elk calf in Claiborne County.

According to officials, the young elk was poached in the Valley Creek area of the Ed Carter Unit of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

Authorities said the elk calf was discovered on Friday, Dec. 22 by a hunter, who reported it to the TWRA. When wildlife officers arrived at the scene, they reported the elk appeared to have been shot with a small caliber rifle.

To help catch those responsible, the TWRA said the Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association, Tennessee Wildlife Federation, and the Pine Mountain Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation have donated a $3,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information regarding this poaching incident, you are asked to call Wildlife Manager Brenden Marlow at 615-571-4792, Wildlife Officer Stone Payne at 731-441-6018, or Wildlife Officer Michael Cavins at 865-318-3349.