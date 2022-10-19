MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher waived his preliminary hearings Wednesday, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said.

That means a grand jury will now consider the charges against Cleotha Abston-Henderson. If indicted, the case will move to criminal court.

Abston-Henderson is being held without bond pending indictment. He is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in Fletcher’s death.

Abston-Henderson was released from prison nearly two years ago after serving time for another kidnapping more than 20 years ago. He is also accused in a 2021 rape involving another woman.

Fletcher’s body was found behind an abandoned home in South Memphis, near Abston-Henderson’s apartment, on Sept. 5, three days after surveillance video captured her last moments as she was approached by someone while jogging near the University of Memphis.