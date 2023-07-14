NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Unruly fans at high school sporting events could warrant a fine for their school if they are ejected from games from now on, after a rule change adopted by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA).

The governing authority on high school sports said its legislative council adopted a rule allowing fines of at least $250 when it has a fan ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct during a contest. The new rule also includes the possibility of other non-monetary disciplinary action, including probation and/or restrictive probation for the entire athletic program, according to TSSAA.

Additionally, the TSSAA said unsportsmanlike conduct by fans will also net a $250 fine if they come onto the field or floor during an incident.

The rule would impact situations like one last year, when State Rep. Jeremy Faison was ejected for attempting to “pants” a referee during a basketball game in Johnson City.

The new rules will take effect for the 2023-2024 seasons.