MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight people are injured after a shooting in Downtown Memphis early Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police.

Memphis Police officers responded to the shooting at South B.B. King and Peabody Place around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, the following were injured and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment:

A 24-year-old male transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

A 54-year-old male transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

A 37-year-old female transported by private vehicle to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

A 31-year-old female transported by private vehicle to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

A 20-year-old male transported by private vehicle to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

A 19-year-old female transported to Methodist Central by private vehicle in non-critical condition.

A 28-year-old male transported to Baptist Desoto by private vehicle in non-critical condition.

A 31-year-old male transported to Methodist South by private vehicle in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

According to MPD, the investigation is ongoing. WREG will provide updates as information becomes available.

If you have any information on this incident, call 901-545-COPS.