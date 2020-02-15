Closings
East Tennessee woman faces drug, child neglect charges after selling narcotics with child present

Tennessee News

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

Members of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT executed a search warrant on Friday at 240 Glade Springs Road in the Fincastle community.

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is facing drug and child neglect charges after selling drugs to undercover investigators while a child was present.

Kristy Olivia Stehler

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant around 9 a.m. Friday at 240 Glad Springs Road in the Fincastle community. Kristy Olivia Stehler, 30, was arrested and charged with sale and delivery of a schedule II and VI controlled substances, possession of a schedule VI for resale, two counts of child endangerment and neglect, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators had made several buys of schedule II and VI controlled substance from the location prior to the execution of the warrant. Children were present during those purchases.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT was activated to secure the location during the execution of the warrant. Investigators recovered methamphetamine, a schedule II drug, and marijuana, a schedule VI drug, as well as drug paraphernalia at the scene Friday.

Stehler also has outstanding warrants from multiple counties. A DCS referral was initiated, due to a minor being present during the execution of the warrant.

