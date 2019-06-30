East Tennessee teen killed in tragic accident in Mexico

A Sweetwater teen was killed in a tragic accident in Mexico, according to the Sweetwater Government Facebook page.

Callie Jordan was on a mission trip in Mexico when the accident happened.

“Our community has been hit with devastating news about one of our best and brightest students at SHS. While serving on a mission trip in Mexico, Callie Jordan was killed in a tragic accident.,” they said in the post.

Sweetwater High School also sending out a Facebook post saying, ” We are unsure how to communicate this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jordan family.”

A close family friend, Tiffany Salley, says Callie’s family is on the way to Mexico to bring her home. Salley says Callie’s parents are stuck in Atlanta to waiting to fly out.

Salley said Callie played basketball at Sweetwater High School, was selfless and loved to read.

Friends and family have started a GoFundMe page, click here to help out.