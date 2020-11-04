East Tennessee mayor dies on Election Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A sitting mayor in East Tennessee who was up for reelection died Tuesday.

Benton Mayor Jerry Stephens died on the very day he was hoping to win another term as the mayor of Polk County.

Stephens was 80 years old and had worked in the city for more than 30 years.

The deputy administrator of elections for the county said if Stephens wins posthumously, one of the city commissioners will be appointed mayor.

Vice Mayor Joe Jenkins will reportedly serve as mayor until a new one is sworn in.