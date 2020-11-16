East Tennessee dog reunited with owner after 3 years thanks to shelter’s post on social media

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A dog who had been apart from his family for three years was finally reunited with them after a Facebook post from an animal shelter was seen by the owners.

According to the Washington County, TN Animal Shelter, Runt had wandered off from his farm around three years ago.

He ended up in a neighborhood more than ten miles away from home.

The shelter said Runt largely kept out of trouble and was fed by kind people in the neighborhood for years.

An earlier post by the shelter said Runt was taken in by the shelter after a person complained about a dog running at large.

The shelter