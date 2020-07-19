East Tennessee 6-year-old celebrates birthday with a ride through town

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport 6-year-old celebrated her birthday in a unique way on Friday.

Since she couldn’t have a party due to the ongoing pandemic, Edynn Brooks and her family decided to ride around town instead.

And that’s what they did, in the back of a 1960s Lincoln Continental convertible with Edynn sporting a sash and tiara.

“Today is the 6th birthday for Edynn Brooks, we’re riding around town, enjoying the day,” said Edynn’s uncle, Victor Brooks. “We’ve got the balloons, we’re celebrating. Doing it the COVID way. We can’t have a proper party, so we’re making our own fun.”

Edynn waved at bystanders and motorists as she rode through downtown.

“It’s been awesome, everybody has been waiving, taking advantage and coming out so this has been wonderful,” said Hannah Brooks, Edynn’s mom. “We’ve had to be creative, so this is what we’ve come up with. It’s been fun.”

The celebration ended on a sweet note with some ice cream.