DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman has been indicted for reckless homicide in connection with the death of her 9-month-old child, who police said drowned in a bathtub.

Officers with the Dyersburg Police Department were called to 42-year-old Kathryn Denice Williams’ home on Fair Street on Oct. 9, 2022, in reference to an unresponsive infant in a bathtub.

The 9-month-old child was taken by ambulance to West Tennessee Healthcare. However, authorities said the infant did not survive.

The DPD launched an investigation with the Department of Childrens Services, and police said it was later determined that Williams had left the infant and another child unattended in the bathtub while she fell asleep in her bedroom.

The preliminary medical findings were consistent with that of a drowning victim, police reported. The final autopsy results are still pending.

In February, Williams was indicted by a Dyer County Grand Jury for reckless homicide. She was arraigned in Dyer County Circuit Court earlier in March, and her next court appearance is scheduled for April 18.