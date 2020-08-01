Driver wanted in I-40 wreck that killed two, injured state trooper captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who authorities say caused a wreck that killed two TDOT contractors and injured a state trooper last year was captured in St. Louis, U.S. Marshals said Friday.

Mervin Crigler is charged with vehicular homicide, DWI, vehicular assault and aggravated assault in connection with a deadly wreck on Interstate 40 in Arlington on Nov. 6, 2019.

Authorities at the time said Crigler was driving a tractor-trailer that slammed into the men in the early morning hours.

Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors Jared Helton and Justin Stafford were killed and State Trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol LeJulian Roy was injured.

Crigler was also injured in the wreck, according to news coverage at the time.