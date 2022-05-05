NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Driver Service Centers are currently experiencing a statewide system outage.
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security says due to the outage, driver license transactions are not able to be done at this time. Officials are actively working to identify and resolve the issue.
More updates are expected as new information is made available, according to TDOS.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.