Driver in Sevierville hit and run incident that hospitalized two boys held by ICE

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who turned himself in to sheriff’s authorities after allegedly injuring two boys in a hit and run incident Thursday was put on an immigration hold Friday. The arrest warrant was also released.

Pablo Hernandez, 47, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury and driving without a driver’s license.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson Bryan Cox, Hernandez is on an immigration hold. ICE has lodged a detainer to seek to take him into custody, Cox said, when he is released from criminal custody.

Cox also said Hernandez is a Mexican national and is in the country illegally.

The incident occurred Thursday morning just before 7 a.m. in the area of 701 W. Main St. Two boys, ages 6 and 16, were crossing the road when they were struck by a pick-up truck driven by Hernandez.

Both children were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. One child, a 6-year-old male was reportedly in critical condition. The condition of the second child, a 16-year-old male has multiple injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Arrest documents for Hernandez state Hernandez did not stop at the scene upon knowingly striking the pedestrian(s); instead he continued on without attempting to render aid or provide information.

The documents also state the 6-year-old boy sustained serious bodily injuries including broken bones and unconsciousness.

Following the incident, detectives with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office received information as to the identity of the driver. Shortly thereafter, authorities said the driver, Hernandez, came to the Sheriff’s Office on his own accord.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available.