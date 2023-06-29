MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 40 young women and teenage girls have traveled to Memphis in hopes of winning crowns and scholarships in the Miss Tennessee and Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen competitions.

Over the course of three days, titleholders from across the Volunteer State will show off their talents, their social impact initiatives, their interview skills, their fitness levels, and their glamorous gowns at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts.

The preliminary competitions are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30. The finals for Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, followed by the finals for Miss Tennessee at 8 p.m., which will be aired live on News 2.

Here is a list of the 29 contestants vying to become the 70th Miss Tennessee, succeeding the 2022 winner, Lauren Dickson:

Meanwhile, the following girls are competing to take on the role of Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen from the 2022 titleholder, Jane Marie Franks:

East Tennessee: Mylee Doty

Franklin County: Kelsey Cox

Gatlinburg: Ella Riggs

Historic Jonesborough: Camie Cloyd

Jackson: Molly Young

Johnson City: Jaida Jones

Lexington: Olivia Williams

Middle Tennessee: Leela Beaty

Milan Crown and Scepter: Lea Walker

Nashville: Anna Grace Parnapino

Roane County: Abigail Utterback

Robertson County: Kalani Thomas

Tennessee Waltz: Lydia Sanders

West Tennessee: London Haynes

You can even help your favorite Miss and Teen contestants as they compete by voting for People’s Choice. Online voting will close at 6 p.m. Friday, but you can submit votes at the Cannon Center until the end of intermission at Friday night’s preliminary competition.

For more information about the 2023 Miss Tennessee and Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen scholarship competitions, click here.