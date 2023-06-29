MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 40 young women and teenage girls have traveled to Memphis in hopes of winning crowns and scholarships in the Miss Tennessee and Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen competitions.
Over the course of three days, titleholders from across the Volunteer State will show off their talents, their social impact initiatives, their interview skills, their fitness levels, and their glamorous gowns at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts.
The preliminary competitions are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30. The finals for Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, followed by the finals for Miss Tennessee at 8 p.m., which will be aired live on News 2.
Here is a list of the 29 contestants vying to become the 70th Miss Tennessee, succeeding the 2022 winner, Lauren Dickson:
- Miss Capital City: Sierra Alexandrea
- Miss Chester County BBQ Festival: Holly Ferguson
- Miss East Tennessee: Kinsey Burchett
- Miss Forest Festival: Myracle Evans
- Miss Franklin County: Jana Hahn
- Miss Gatlinburg: Chloe Napier
- Miss Greater Gibson County: Sabrina Ponte
- Miss Greater Knoxville: Kristen Gallent
- Miss Henderson County: Jordan Bowling
- Miss Historic Jonesborough: Eliza Faith Sanders
- Miss Jackson: Hawa Ceesay
- Miss Johnson City: Lily Brock
- Miss Kingsport: Anna Konstantopoulus
- Miss Knox County: Ashley Heerding
- Miss Lexington: Taylor Parsons
- Miss Madison County: Laura-Valentine Lock
- Miss Memphis: Zoe Scheiderich
- Miss Middle Tennessee: Brandee Mills
- Miss Milan Crown and Scepter: Lauren Blodgette
- Miss Music City: Cassandra Pinataro
- Miss Nashville: Samantha Hennings
- Miss Natchez Trace: Autumn Jo Sanderson
- Miss Perry County: Mason Progar
- Miss Roane County: Taylor Hubbard
- Miss Robertson County: Savannah Madison
- Miss Smoky Mountains: Autumn Walden
- Miss Sullivan County: Maddie Ratliff
- Miss Tennessee Waltz: Sydney Callahan
- Miss West Tennessee: Tera Townsend
Meanwhile, the following girls are competing to take on the role of Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen from the 2022 titleholder, Jane Marie Franks:
- East Tennessee: Mylee Doty
- Franklin County: Kelsey Cox
- Gatlinburg: Ella Riggs
- Historic Jonesborough: Camie Cloyd
- Jackson: Molly Young
- Johnson City: Jaida Jones
- Lexington: Olivia Williams
- Middle Tennessee: Leela Beaty
- Milan Crown and Scepter: Lea Walker
- Nashville: Anna Grace Parnapino
- Roane County: Abigail Utterback
- Robertson County: Kalani Thomas
- Tennessee Waltz: Lydia Sanders
- West Tennessee: London Haynes
You can even help your favorite Miss and Teen contestants as they compete by voting for People’s Choice. Online voting will close at 6 p.m. Friday, but you can submit votes at the Cannon Center until the end of intermission at Friday night’s preliminary competition.
