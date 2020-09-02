Don’t want to cross the Gatlinburg Skybridge? Wraparound trail coming soon

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – If you don’t want to traverse America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge, Gatlinburg Skylift Park is building a trail to view it at a distance.

Gatlinburg Skylift Park gave an update on their new SkyTrail on Tuesday, saying work is coming along nicely along with a look at the elevated boardwalk on the east side of the trail.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park said the trail will connect both sides of the SkyBridge and will open this fall. They plan to expand the trail in late fall to include covered rest areas with interpretive signage to learn more about the park and the deadly wildfires that swept through the region in 2016.

A rendering of the SkyTrail at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park.

Source: gatlinburgskylift.com/skytrail

The park recently announced they’ve doubled the length of glass panels at the center of the SkyBridge.

The bridge had to be temporarily closed in June after park officials said the upper layer on one of its glass panels cracked when a guest attempted a baseball-style slide across the glass.

SkyLift Park is a longtime Gatlinburg attraction that opened in 1954. It carries guests from downtown up 500 vertical feet to the top of Crockett Mountain. The SkyBridge opened in 2019. At 680 feet long, it is the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in all of North America.