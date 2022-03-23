NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Controversial legislation dealing with LGBTQ+ materials in Tennessee’s school curriculum is being heard on Capitol Hill Wednesday. The measure follows a similar law that has made headlines in Florida.

House Bill 800 or Senate Bill 1216 aims to ban textbooks in public and charter schools that “promote, normalize, support, or address LGBTQ lifestyles.” The bill was sponsored by Representative Bruce Griffey (R-Paris) who said those materials should fall under the same rules as religious teachings.

“I think most parents would like the sexuality of our children to be left to our parents and the home and not part of the school curriculum,” Rep. Griffey said.

But for husband, father, and Donelson business owner, Mark Dickerson — he said the bill makes him, his partner, and even their family feel like they don’t exist and don’t matter.

“It hurts me,” Dickerson said. “They use the word ‘normalize’ but they’re trying to make us feel – our family unit feel like we’re not normal.”

Mark and Kevin own the Donelson Cafe

Kevin is the head chef at Donelson Cafe

(Courtesy: Dickerson Family)

(Courtesy: Dickerson Family)

Mark and Kevin both own the Donelson Cafe and raised their children in the town's public schools.

Dickerson and his partner own the Donelson Café, which feeds over 1,000 people each Thanksgiving, whether people are homeless or just lonely. They also raised their son in Donelson public schools and believe school materials should instead be focused on inclusion.

“That’s what we need to teach the children – is about love and acceptance – and forgiving. Not that they don’t matter, or that their feelings or their thoughts – or those things are not normal,” Dickerson said.

The bill will be read in the Senate Education Committee Wednesday.