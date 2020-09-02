Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, Great Pumpkin LumiNights returning Sept. 25

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fall is right around the corner, and with it comes Dollywood’s Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

The annual fall event will begin Sept. 25 and run through Halloween.

Dollywood says guests can experience several new surprises during the Harvest Festival this season, with reinvigorated decorations throughout the park.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights returns as well. Visitors will be able to stroll through thousands of pumpkins, including large and immersive displays. The park’s newest section, Wildwood Grove, will also be part of the event with additional theming elements and displays added this year.

“Among the new displays is a ‘sunflower field’ with dozens of stacked pumpkins cut sequentially to feature sunflowers,” a release from Dollywood states. “Carving each stalk takes up to two hours, with additional build time needed to stack the pumpkins and lights to complete the ‘flower.'”

The stacked pumpkin “sunflowers” range in size from 6 to 9 1/2 feet tall.

Dollywood currently is open Friday through Monday.

Once the Harvest Festival begins the park will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day of operation. The park will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays during the Harvest Festival.