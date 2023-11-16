PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Entry to Dollywood is back to normal after being temporarily suspended on Thursday due to wildfires in the area.

Crews are currently fighting a fire near Pinyon Circle and Veterans Boulevard in Pigeon Forge. According to WATE’s Dominic Webster, who is at the scene, at least one person has had to evacuate. The Tennessee Department of Forestry’s wildfire map lists a wildfire in that area as active.

The fire is within two miles of Dollywood. A spokesperson said park entry was temporarily suspended while park officials work with area agencies to monitor current conditions. The park was given the all-clear and entry returned to normal around 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday night a brush fire broke out in the Sugar Mountain area near Pigeon Forge. The Sevier County Government announced around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday that crews to the fire. By 11:15 p.m., the fire was 100% contained.

There is an ongoing burn ban in Sevier County due to exceptionally low humidity and very high fire danger.