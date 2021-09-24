Dollywood kicks off Harvest Festival

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ready to plan some fall family fun? Dollywood has officially kicked off its annual Harvest Festival for the season.

“It’s almost like an upswing of folks that want to come do something that their families can enjoy and not think about the day to day life that’s going on around them,” said Ellen Liston, Dollywood Public Relations Manager.

The theme park not only draws huge crowds of tourists to East Tennessee, but also, it continues to welcome award after award. Dollywood was recently named Top Theme Park in several categories including “most beautiful.”

COVID pandemic has caused the park to switch gears with its Harvest Festival mainly becoming an outdoor event.

“We just looked at outside spaces, porches. We lined up chairs in front of our chapel, had entertainers on the steps of the chapel,” said Liston. “We’ve added a new show for the fall’s Harvest Festival, and it’s at one of our outdoor theaters.”

But, the park is looking even further down the road.

“People ask us a lot ‘what does Dolly have to do with what happens at Dollywood?’ and we have given her, I think, the greatest title ever. She’s our Dreamer in Chief.”

Liston said there will be a new resort opening in about two years.

“That’s a lot of her dreams of what she imagined what a great place was to stay. It’s a lodge that’s gonna be spectacular.”

If you’re not patient enough to wait that long though, there is another big event in the works.

Beginning in early November, Dollywood turns into a Christmas wonderland with the help of five million lights.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival will go until Saturday, October 30th.

Starting November 6th, the park goes to its abbreviated Smoky Mountain Christmas schedule and will close on Mondays and Tuesdays.