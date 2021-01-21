Dollywood invites fans to honor the late Randy Parton with donations to Imagination Library

May 21, 2016 Pigeon Forge, Tn. Dolly Parton and Randy Parton and The Parton Family Band Hallmark Channel’s “Home and Family” Taping held at the Celebrity Theater at Dollywood © Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood is mourning the passing of Randy Parton, 67.

Parton, a singer and songwriter who was the younger brother to Dolly Parton, performed at the park for more than 30 years.

The park released this statement Thursday:

Randy Huston Parton, 67, iconic performer and creative leader at Dollywood, has lost his long battle with cancer. After leaving the road as his sister Dolly’s original bass player in the family band, Randy moved to Dollywood and entertained millions through his more than 30-year career at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, theme park.

“Randy was a creative force and a good friend,” Paige Bales, director of Dollywood Entertainment said. “He has left a lasting legacy at Dollywood with his talent, his creativity and his leadership. We will all miss him but heaven has gained another star.”

In addition to representing Dolly and the family at Dollywood, as well as producing and staring in multiple productions, Randy scored several charted singles through his career including “Roll On (18 Wheeler),” which was later a No. 1 for Alabama on the “Billboard” Hot Country Singles chart.

He also produced and performed in his own theater in North Carolina in 2007 and 2008.

May 21, 2016 Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Dolly Parton and Randy Parton and The Parton Family Band Hallmark Channel’s “Home and Family” Taping held at the Celebrity Theater at Dollywood. Photo: Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM

For decades, Randy has collaborated with his sister Dolly with multiple projects including a new Christmas song called “You are my Christmas” on Dolly’s “A Holly Dolly Christmas” album in 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in honor of Randy and their father Lee Parton be made to the Imagination Library. Information on how to donate can be made at imaginationlibrary.com.