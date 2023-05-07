PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The new season at Dollywood is well underway, but new this month thrill seekers can enjoy the new ride, Big Bear Mountain, next weekend.

The popular Tennessee theme park has finally ready to reveal the long awaited roller coaster – the longest one yet in park’s history – on May 12th. Big Bear Mountain is part of the expansion of Dollywood’s Wildwood Grove.

“Big Bear Mountain’s massive structure hugs six acres of undulating topography which runs along the border of Wildwood Grove, with riders racing through the wilderness before soaring high above the forest on the search for the legendary bear. Featuring a top speed of 48 mph, Big Bear Mountain takes guests through three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall,” the park said in a news release.

Meanwhile, the Food and Flower Festival continues through June 11th. The festival features more than one million blooms offering a breathtaking view of the Smokies.

Also, also happening this summer at the park, the Sweet Summer Nights drone and fireworks show, which will kick off June 17th.

And, Dollywood’s Splash Country will be opening Saturday, May 13th.