PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Park officials say winter weather shut down Dollywood on Saturday, and a delayed opening is expected on Sunday.

According to a tweet from Dollywood Parks and Resorts, overnight snowfall has prevented the park from opening just one day after 2022’s grand ceremonies and appearances by Dolly Parton herself.

“Park officials will assess conditions today to determine final operating plans for Sunday,” the tweet said.

Park officials also said Dolly would not be present Sunday regardless of weather conditions due to prior commitments, but shared that she looks forward to multiple other visits this season.